Magellan AI: Sports Podcasts Netted Big Ad Revenue In October

Podcast advertising saw significant activity in October, with Amazon topping Magellan AI’s latest rankings. Sports podcasts remained a key focus for advertisers, dominating ad placements across the top spenders.

At number one, Amazon spent more than $8.1 million, according to Magellan AI’s monthly rankings. BetterHelp closely followed, investing $7.9 million in podcast ad placements, with T-Mobile securing the third spot at $5.9 million. All three companies focused their spending heavily on sports podcasts, reflecting the genre’s continued dominance in the advertising market.

While MGM Resorts International ($4.6 million) and Shopify ($4.4 million) rounded out the top five, both saw declines in month-over-month spending.

Robinhood emerged as the top “mover” in podcast advertising for October with an investment of $1.1 million. This represents a 1,402% increase from the prior month’s spend of $73,600. Anthropic, an AI research and safety company, followed closely with $1.01 million spent, reflecting a 616% increase over September. Dell recorded a 2,180% increase, jumping to $624,600 in October from just $27,400 the month before.

Magellan AI’s analysis of podcast advertising for the top 3,000 US podcasts is based on a proprietary model that estimates ad spend using factors like ad frequency, episode downloads, CPMs, ad types, and podcast revenue estimates calibrated against network data and brand share-of-voice metrics.

The full list is available via Magellan AI.