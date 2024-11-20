Amazon Counters Spotify as Streaming Audiobook War Heats Up

As Spotify cuts into the audiobook market, Amazon is responding by flexing its Audible library. Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers in the US, UK, and Canada now have access to one audiobook per month from the streaming service’s audiobook library.

Subscribers to the individual and family plans can stream an Audible audiobook of any length each month and continue listening beyond their billing cycle. Those seeking additional audiobooks can opt for Audible memberships or purchase titles individually.

The competitive move comes a year after Spotify expanded its audiobook offerings, aiming to diversify its platform and compete with established services like Audible. By February, Spotify had secured an 11% share of the US audiobook market, contributing to a 28% year-over-year growth in the industry.

To support the costs associated with its audiobook expansion, Spotify announced a second subscription price increase within a year in April 2024. Individual plans were set to increase by $1 per month, with family and duo plans seeing a $2 rise. A new basic tier, excluding audiobooks, was introduced at the previous price point.

However, Amazon Music Unlimited remains $1 cheaper per month than Spotify, with greater savings for Amazon Prime members.

Amazon VP of Audio, Twitch, and Games Steve Boom commented, “The combination of Amazon Music and Audible, brings an unmatched selection of audio entertainment to customers…Today, Amazon Music introduces the audiobook category to a brand-new audience by making Audible’s industry-leading catalog of audiobooks available to Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers.”

Audible CEO Bob Carrigan added, “As our category continues to evolve and scale, we’ve seen an ever-growing appetite for audiobooks. The opportunity to extend Audible to Amazon Music subscribers enables us to captivate the next generation of listeners with a treasure trove of storytelling, while Audible’s standalone service will continue to provide its exceptional library and customer experience in a suite of plan options for audiobook lovers who can’t get enough.”