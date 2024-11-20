Local Vs. Syndication

(By Randy Lane) Following another relentless round of layoffs and budget cuts, iHeartMedia CEO Bob Pittman’s recent comments reignited radio’s still-raging debate about local versus syndication.

The essence of Pittman’s statement is, “I think what we’re doing is not getting rid of air talent. What we’re able to do now, because we’ve got technology, is we can take talent we have in any location and put them on the air in another location. So, it allows us to substantially upgrade the quality of our talent in every single market we’re in.”

What Pittman is saying is essentially true, but many in the industry perceived the tone of his comments as lacking compassion.

I spoke with four general managers who have a mix of local and syndicated shows to get their views on the impact of revenue and ratings.

Trusted Voices Winning In West Palm Beach

The local KVJ Show on 97.9 WRMF is the top-rated morning show in West Palm Beach and recently celebrated 25 years of dominating the market.

Hubbard Radio’s Market President, Elizabeth Hamma, prefers live and local programming. In addition to The KVJ Show, the station group features morning shows Tim and Chelsea on New Country 103 and Jennifer Ross on Classic Hits Sunny 107.9 and 850 WFTL.

However, Hamma believes local shows must be highly entertaining, and talent must become trusted voices. To that end, she opted for the nationally syndicated Steve Harvey Morning Show on WBMX. Hamma says, “Steve Harvey is well known; listeners trust him, and he has a fantastic cast. We also keep the show local by including traffic reports, weather updates, and local contesting.”

Beyond ratings, Hamma strongly supports local talent to drive revenue and enhance their value through client endorsements. Next week, RLC Content Ideas will highlight Hamma’s innovative approach to talent endorsements.

Talent Reigns In Milwaukee

Saga Communications Milwaukee features two leading local morning shows. Bob & Brian Mornings on 102.9 The Hog has been a dominant force in Milwaukee’s morning radio for decades, while Dave Luczak has hosted the morning show successfully on 96.5 WKLH for 40 years.

Milwaukee Media Group President and General Manager Bob Bellini notes, “Saga’s philosophy is prioritizing local shows. Local personalities have a distinct advantage over syndicated programs because they have a shared experience with the listeners. They live here, understand the neighborhoods, and know what challenges people are facing.”

Bellini’s criteria for a successful show include: “It should make listeners laugh and cry while delivering compelling content, whether it is local or syndicated. We consider syndication when star-power makes sense, but even then, a live, local host provides news and content between segments.” This approach led Bellini to choose the Steve Harvey Morning Show for Jammin’ 98.3.

He emphasizes that “the top industry priority should be to elevate talent through coaching, teaching, and mentoring. Consumers are seeking captivating content, which is why podcasts have become popular. Radio is competing with shows, podcasts, and platforms worldwide.”

A Case Study In Spokane

Morgan Murphy Media’s 92.9 KZZU canceled the Dave, Ken, and Molly Morning Show in June after more than 30 years on-air in Spokane. The show has been replaced by Iliad Media’s Joey & Lauren in the Morning, based in Boise and syndicated regionally in Idaho. A portion of the Spokane metropolitan area extends into western Idaho.

Morgan Murphy Media Radio VP Tery Garras noted, “Joey and Lauren grew up in the Spokane suburb of Coeur d’Alene. Regional syndication has advantages over national shows because it aligns with local sensibilities and allows for easy live appearances in the market.”

She said that although Dave, Ken, and Molly outperformed KZZU overall, Joey and Lauren have already increased the station’s female 25-49 listener share and rating on September 23 compared to September 24. After the show’s departure, the station lost advertisers but gained new ones.

The company still has thriving local morning shows. Jay and Kevin on Big 99.9 Coyote Country have consistently generated high ratings in Spokane. Garras also oversees the local morning show on Rock 94 1/2, hosted by Scott Steele.

Winning With Local In Memphis

Cumulus Memphis Market Manager Morgan Bohannon and I agreed that a talented local morning show with killer content and HD characters like the cluster’s Danni and Country Cory on 98.1 The Max is a double win. When the content, characters, and execution are equal, local adds the winning edge.

The Wrap

RLC believes talent becomes a trusted brand with humor, relatable and captivating content, and personalities who share their stories with listeners. This works whether local or syndicated.

Local is the best choice if you can develop or find a high-caliber show with those characteristics. A syndicated show with local service elements is a viable option.

Randy Lane is the owner of the Randy Lane Company, which coaches and brands radio and television personalities, business professionals, sports personalities, entrepreneurs, and pop culture artists, helping them master communication skills to have an impact on their audiences. Read Randy’s Radio Ink archives here.