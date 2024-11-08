Pittman on iHeart Layoffs: ‘There’s Not a Slot For Everybody’

During the company’s Q3 earnings call, iHeartMedia CEO Bob Pittman addressed recent layoffs affecting managers and air talent, where he touted his syndication stable as the company seeks to save $150 million by “eliminating redundancies.”

Referencing Radio Ink coverage of the RIF, Barrington Research’s Jim Goss asked Pittman about the consolidation of talent. Pittman responded, “I think what we’re doing is not getting rid of air talent. What we’re able to do now, because we’ve got technology is we can take talent we have in any location and put them on the air in another location. So it allows us to substantially upgrade the quality of our talent in every single market we’re in.”

“Great talent are great talent because people all wanna be their friends. When you look at Ryan Seacrest, he’s America’s favorite friend. Everybody wants to be his friend. Or Charlamagne tha God or Bobby Bones.”

“There’s not a slot for everybody. Just because [talent] was willing to live in the market, doesn’t assure that they’re the best person for that slot.”

“The criteria had to be willing to live in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, or Jackson, Mississippi – my old hometowns – in order to be on the radio. Today, technology frees us of that constraint and our programmers can now make the decision about who’s going to be the best talent in that time slot on that radio station regardless of where they live.”

Earlier in the call, Pittman praised iHeart stations that went wall-to-wall live and local in the Asheville area to serve their communities after the devastating flooding caused by Hurricane Helene.

Pittman stated, “We’ve now taken another significant step in our modernization journey, flattening our organization, eliminating redundancies, and breaking down silos. It will be easier to do business with us and easier to get our business done as well as accelerate revenue growth.” Those changes are expected to save iHeart $150 million.

iHeart’s leader also had brief comments to make on the election, calling it “the revenge of the ignored consumer,” and laying out how the company plans to capitalize on the demographic.

“Let me tell you who they are,” said Pittman. “Their top participatory sports are not golf and pickleball. They’re cornhole and bowling, with hunting and fishing not far behind. They have deep respect for religion, the military, and the police, and they span gender, age, ethnicities, geographies, and income levels.”

“We’ve been connecting with these ignored consumers for years through our network of trusted hosts and broadcast radio stations who talk and engage with them on a daily basis. These ignored consumers will have a tangible impact on business and marketing decisions going forward. And given our unique position here, we think we’ll benefit from that.”

As for the financial results, Pittman and President/COO Rich Bressler highlighted continued momentum in its digital and audio & media services segments.

The broadcaster reported total revenue of $1.008 billion for the quarter, a 5.3% increase compared to the same period in 2023. However, net loss widened to $41.325 million, compared to a loss of $8.969 million in Q3 2023.

In the Multiplatform Group, Broadcast Radio revenue declined slightly by 1.4% year-over-year due to economic factors impacting advertising spending.

The Audio & Media Services segment experienced significant growth, with revenue increasing by 46.4% year-over-year. This growth was primarily driven by increased demand for digital audio advertising and podcasting services. The Digital, Excluding Podcast segment also saw strong performance, with revenue increasing by 13.8% year-over-year, reflecting strong performance in digital advertising and streaming. Podcast revenue grew by 11.1% year-over-year, driven by increased listener engagement and advertising revenue.

iHeart is also now the third major radio broadcast company to offer an exchange offer transaction to push its debt window back by three years. The company has secured support from major lenders and noteholders, representing approximately 80% of its total debt.

That exchange offer is expected to begin shortly.