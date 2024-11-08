Katz: Radio a Trusted Daily Staple Among Farmers and Ranchers

In rural America, AM/FM plays a continued vital role in for news, information, and entertainment is consumed. Now data is showing how radio is a staple of daily routines for farmers and ranchers, earning high levels of trust in the agricultural community.

A study by Katz Radio Group found that nearly 8 in 10 farmers and ranchers listen to AM/FM regularly, with 72% incorporating radio into their daily routines – a rate notably higher than the average 51% for US adults. Farmers cite radio’s portability and accessibility as an ideal companion throughout their busy days, whether on the job or during downtime. AM/FM radio’s flexibility aligns with the needs of the agricultural community, seamlessly fitting into both work and leisure moments on and off the farm.

Agriculture News Radio, unsurprisingly, resonates strongly, with 8 in 10 farmers and ranchers agreeing that the stations they listen to truly care about their community, a sentiment 10 points higher than that of the average adult.

Perhaps most importantly among Katz’s findings, radio emerges as the most trusted media source among farmers, with 81% considering it trustworthy or very trustworthy – beating out newspapers (75%), magazines (64%), and television (61%) by decent margins. Social media ranks firmly at the bottom, with 37% of farmers and ranchers trusting it as a source.

This can be compiled on Katz’s research into ag workers and radio from 2023, which found AM/FM is their preferred audio medium. 81% were found to use over-the-air radio, while streaming (64%), podcasts (27%), and SiriusXM (16%) all trailed behind.

This demographic also represents one of the most loyal and dependent on AM radio, greatly affected by the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act. In October 2023, a coalition of agricultural and livestock groups, including the Independent Beef Association of North Dakota, National Grange, U.S. Cattlemen’s Association, and others, sent a joint letter to Congress advocating for the passage of the AM Act.

For advertisers, radio offers an opportunity to reach farmers and ranchers effectively. With its strong connection to local communities and high trustworthiness, radio stands out as a brand-safe environment, especially in comparison to social media.