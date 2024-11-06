Chicago, Texas, and California Leaders Now Ousted in iHeart Cuts

More regional and market leaders have been ejected by iHeartMedia as sweeping layoffs continue throughout the company, with more reportedly on the way. A Radio Ink source reports a complete reshaping of the company’s market management structure is likely in a consolidation move aiming to save millions.

Two dozen clusters have now been affected.

Chicago Region President Matt Scarano is out after a decade in the role. Scarano previously spent two years as iHeart Atlanta Market President following three years as the Chicago cluster’s Director of Sales.

Texas/Arkansas Area President Clyde Bass has been let go. Bass ascended to the position in February 2023. He oversaw 48 stations across ten markets, including Beaumont, Waco, Bryan, McAllen, and Corpus Christi in Texas; Fayetteville, Fort Smith, and Little Rock in Arkansas; plus Wichita, Kansas, and Springfield, Missouri. Bass previously served as Area President for the Arkansas Area.

Northern California Regional Senior Vice President of Programming Don Parker is named in the RIF. Parker was also GM of iHeart’s LGBTQ+ network, Pride Radio.

Those previously announced include Senior Vice President of Programming for Des Moines, St. Louis, Indianapolis, and North Dakota Greg Chance, Boston Region President Alan Chartrand, and Raleigh Market President Michael Burger.

Program Directors and on-air talent have been hit hard, with Philadelphia’s ALT 104.5 (WRFF) PD Mike Kaplan, Tampa’s WFLA/WDAE PD John Mamola, and Pride Radio PD Jerry Houston among those leaving. The future of Pride Radio is uncertain, given the dismissal of both Parker and Houston.

iHeart will release its Q3 earnings report tomorrow.