Big Job For Bass

iHeartMedia has named Clyde Bass Area President for the newly formed Texas/Arkansas Area, which includes a total of 48 stations across 10 markets.

As Area President, Bass will be responsible for all operations over the 10 markets in the newly formed Texas/Arkansas Area, including Beaumont, Waco, Bryan, McAllen and Corpus Christi in Texas and Fayetteville, Fort Smith and Little Rock, Arkansas along with Wichita, Kansas and Springfield, Missouri.

Bass will report to Division President for iHeartMedia Nick Gnau who said, “I am so excited to add Clyde’s leadership to an already strong cluster of markets in Texas. Clyde’s passion for our industry, his knowledge of our products and the success he has shown through many roles with iHeartMedia make him the perfect fit to lead this newly formed Area. I look forward to seeing these Areas continue to succeed as one.”

Clyde Bass joins the Texas/Arkansas Area from the Arkansas Area, where he most recently served as the Area President.

“It’s been my honor to be involved for the last ten years with some of the legendary stations that I grew up listening to here in Arkansas, and now to be reunited as Area President with the team in Texas makes me even more energized over what iHeartMedia provides to advertisers and listeners,” said Bass.