Saga Names Schulze Director of E-Commerce

Andrew Schulze gets thenewly created position at Saga. He was most recently SVP of IncentRev, a company he co-founded, in 2006, to provide sales consulting and fulfillment services for online “discount deals” and auctions.

Prior to creating his own company, Schulze spent 12 years in sales for both radio and television stations in Cleveland.

Wayne Leland, SVP of Operations for Saga said, “Our goal is to provide another advertising avenue for our clients and a revenue stream for the market, one that complements our core business being Radio. I’ve worked with Andrew since 2007 and watched him successfully drive E-Commerce revenue for hundreds of station groups. He is the industry leader and a perfect choice to lead Saga’s growth goals in the space.”