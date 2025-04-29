Radio Takes Lead Over Automakers in AM Act Lobbying Battle

There has been a major shift in the financial battle over the future of AM radio in vehicles. For the first time since the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act’s original introduction, broadcasters outspent automakers in a single quarter in lobbying efforts tied to the bill.

In Q1, broadcasters, led by the NAB, iHeartMedia, and Salem Media Group, spent a combined $4.46 million advocating for AM radio access. Meanwhile, Toyota, Honda, Tesla, and General Motors spent a combined $2.31 million opposing efforts to mandate AM radio as a standard safety feature in new vehicles.

Broadcasters’ total includes $3.05 million in lobbying from the NAB, $1.32 million from iHeartMedia, and $90,000 from Salem Media Group. Automaker spending was led by Toyota Motor North America at $1.39 million, followed by American Honda Motor Co. at $660,000, Tesla at $240,000, and General Motors at $30,000.

The surge in broadcaster spending comes after a year of intense lobbying from automakers. In 2024 alone, automakers collectively spent $26.73 million lobbying against the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act, with quarterly peaks of $7.40 million in Q1 and $6.43 million in Q4.

General Motors was the top-spending automaker last year, investing more than $4 million in the fourth quarter alone. Toyota, Honda, Ford, Tesla, and Rivian also increased efforts in late 2024 as bipartisan support for the bill grew.

The AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act, reintroduced this year by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) in the Senate, and by Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ) in the House, seeks to mandate AM radio access in all new vehicles at no additional cost to consumers. The bill has gained a supermajority of support in the Senate with 60 cosponsors, 153 cosponsors in the House, and wide industry backing from more than 125 organizations.

The addition of a sunset clause in the Act may have something to do with the lobbying slowdown from automakers. The provision, not included in the legislation submitted to the previous Congress, would automatically end the Secretary of Transportation’s authority to enforce the AM radio requirement 10 years after the law’s enactment. After that point, the regulation would expire unless Congress takes action to renew or extend it.

Broadcasters, first responders, and public advocacy groups all argue that AM radio remains a critical part of America’s emergency communication infrastructure, especially in rural areas and during natural disasters. Automakers have cited engineering challenges, particularly around EVs, as reasons for moving away from AM inclusion.

Whether the financial data indicates a serious turn in favor of radio operators remains to be seen, as the Act awaits a vote on the Senate floor under Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD).