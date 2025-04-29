Nueva Network Builds Latino Media Presence with Nueva.News

Nueva Network has announced the launch of Nueva.News, a digital news platform designed to provide media coverage tailored to US Latino audiences. The Spanish-language site covers politics, weather, economics, health, entertainment, and sports in real-time.

The launch of Nueva.News follows Nueva Network’s expansion into digital media with Que Onnda, which debuted earlier this month. Que Onnda seeks to expand the network’s reach, which already spans 527 radio stations across 112 markets, by weaving together key audio platforms including traditional radio, digital content, podcasts, social media, live streaming events, and artificial intelligence.

Nueva’s focus on growth comes as Latinos now represent nearly 20% of the US population and command a $3.2 trillion economic impact.

Nueva Network CEO Jose Villafañe emphasized, “Nueva.News represents a significant milestone in our mission to empower Latino communities through culturally authentic and trustworthy journalism. At a time when accurate and relevant information is more vital than ever, our commitment to providing comprehensive news coverage tailored specifically to Latinos underscores our dedication to community service and advocacy.”

“By integrating Nueva.News with our broader digital and audio ecosystem, we’re not only delivering essential news; we’re fostering a stronger, more informed Latino community prepared to shape the future of America,” said Villafañe.