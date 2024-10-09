Omaha’s KAT 103.7 Stuffs The Truck Full Of Hurricane Helene Aid

iHeartMedia Omaha’s KAT 103.7 (KXKT) partnered with local trucking company Heavy B Hauling LLC to “Stuff The Truck” on October 8 for those affected by Hurricane Helene in Tennessee and North Carolina.

The 12-hour donation drive encouraged listeners to bring non-perishable food, bottled water, diapers, shoes, gloves, pet food, manual can openers, and other essential items. By the end of the event, an entire semi-trailer was filled with donations. A GoFundMe campaign raised an additional $3,000 to support the relief efforts.

The supplies will be directly delivered to Appalachia by Heavy B Hauling driver and US Army veteran Brandon Brammer, who will arrive with the donations on October 10.

KXKT Program Director Hoss Michaels expressed deep gratitude, saying, “At KAT 103.7, we are deeply moved by the overwhelming generosity of our listeners. Their incredible donations of essential items like diapers, pet food, and cleaning supplies filled a truck with supplies for those affected by Hurricane Helene. These donations will provide much-needed relief and comfort to families and pets in desperate need. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for showing the true spirit of community.”

Brandon Brammer also shared his appreciation, noting, “We are simply overwhelmed with the amount of love and support from so many. I know these items won’t replace everything lost in the hurricane for those families, but maybe it will help just a little bit.”