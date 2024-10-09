Audacy, Salvation Army Join Forces for Carolina Hurricane Relief

Audacy Greenville-Spartanburg has partnered with The Salvation Army to aid in the recovery efforts for those affected by Hurricane Helene, which has caused widespread devastation across the Carolinas in the wake of severe flooding.

The collaboration aims to raise funds to support survivors of the storm, with all disaster-designated donations going directly to relief efforts in affected communities.

The initiative, led by Audacy’s six local South Carolina stations – including 98.9 WORD (WYRD), B93.7 (WFBC), and Classic Rock 101.1 (WROQ) – focuses on delivering much-needed resources to displaced residents. The Salvation Army has been on the ground since Helene made landfall, providing meals, clean water, and hygiene kits.

Listeners are being encouraged to contribute to The Salvation Army’s hurricane relief efforts by donating online.

Audacy Greenville-Spartanburg Market Manager Steve Sinicropi said, “As a radio station, we have a responsibility to support our community, especially in times of crisis. The devastation and destruction of Hurricane Helene to the Carolinas is unprecedented. Audacy is proud to raise much-needed funds to deliver services and relief to those affected. I hope our listeners will respond with Carolina generosity to support their neighbors during this difficult time.”

Salvation Army Southern Territory Emergency Disaster Services Director Jeff Jellets expressed, “We are so grateful for Audacy Greenville-Spartanburg’s partnership and their dedication to the communities they serve. The impacts from this storm are catastrophic in the Carolinas, and there is an urgent need for relief. The funds raised through this campaign will enable us to continue providing immediate assistance and support long-term recovery efforts for those devastated by this historic storm.”