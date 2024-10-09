NPR Expands In-Car Experience with Radioplayer

Radioplayer has announced a new partnership with NPR to integrate advanced metadata and distribution services for the public radio network into connected car dashboards. The collaboration was revealed during NAB Show New York 2024.

With Radioplayer’s Hybrid Radio technology, NPR’s stations will be able to provide station logos, song information, and program details, directly to modern vehicle dashboards. In addition, NPR will gain insights from the Radioplayer Data Platform, with statistics on content delivery, user experiences, and connected car business opportunities.

Radioplayer, which has already partnered with automotive giants like Audi, Volkswagen, and BMW in Europe and Canada, is now working on expanding its product in the US after entering the market in March.

Radioplayer CEO Yann Legarson emphasized, “This partnership with NPR represents a major milestone for Radioplayer as we expand our reach in the US market. With our focus on enhancing the radio experience in connected cars, we’re excited to bring NPR’s world-class content to more drivers, ensuring that radio remains at the heart of the connected car revolution.”

NPR Vice President of Distribution Badri Munipalla highlighted, “Our partnership with Radioplayer opens up new possibilities for NPR Member stations to deliver a richer, more interactive experience to listeners in cars.”

Radioplayer US Partnerships Lead Ken Lloyd noted, “We are grateful to NPR for trusting us to deliver this important step forward for radio in connected cars…The future of radio is Hybrid, and for broadcasters, radio always comes first.”