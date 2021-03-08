Radioplayer Partners With BMW

The new smart radio partnership between Radioplayer and BMW covers new BMW cars across Europe. BMW will use official broadcaster metadata from the Worldwide Radioplayer API.

“We’re delighted and extremely proud of our new partnership with BMW Group and together we will be delivering the next-generation smart radio interfaces that listeners expect,” said Michael Hill, Radioplayer Managing Director. “The agreement with BMW Group is based on our unique Radioplayer model, collaborating through us with our thousands of international member stations to keep radio strong. This is the start of an exciting and fruitful partnership.”

Radioplayer is also a partner with AUDI/VW Group.