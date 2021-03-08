Tim Herbster Returns To Philly

Tim Herbster is taking over as Director of Music Programming and Brand Manager for Entercom in Philadelphia. Herbster is coming over from iHeartMedia’s Pacific Northwest region where he was SVP Programming.

“I’m thrilled to return to my home state of Pennsylvania and join the talented Entercom Philadelphia team,” said Herbster. “Having programmed and been on the air in Philadelphia earlier in my career, I know the listener engagement is like no other market. The same passion that runs deep for their favorite sports teams can be found in their radio station selection as well. The WBEB, WOGL, and WTDY brands are not just radio stations, they are franchises.”

“I am so excited to welcome Tim to our Philadelphia team,” said David Yadgaroff, SVP/MM. “The combination of his vast experience, passion for creating great content and winning attitude will make such a positive impact on these iconic brands.”

Tim “Romeo” Herbster is also bringing his syndicated Most Requested Live with Romeo to WTDY.