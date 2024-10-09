‘The Encouragers’ Unveil Free Radio Rally Q4 2024 Sales Event

The Encouragers: The Radio Rally podcast has released its free, on-demand quarterly sales event. Q4’s event, “Navigating The End Of Year Lull, The Holiday Hangover & The Q1 Delay Tactics,” gives actionable advice for managers and sellers to prepare for 2025.

Rainmaker Pathway Consulting Works’ Loyd Ford and CD Media Consulting’s Chris Fleming are joined by Binnie Media Midcoast Maine Market Manager Don Bedell and Mel Wheeler Inc. VP/GM Brett Sharp, who share their sales success stories and advice with specifics on market conditions for the end of 2024 and the start of a new year.

Listeners can access this event via Apple, Audible, and Spotify or by visiting The Encouragers: The Radio Rally website. The rest of the year’s quarterly events are also available on-demand, including coverage of digital sales, new growth initiatives, and revenue strategies.

More than 185 additional episodes are available, each focusing on “encouraging radio professionals at all levels.”