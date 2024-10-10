AWMF Sounds Call for Entries for the Historic 50th Gracie Awards

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has officially opened the call for entries for the landmark 50th Annual Gracie Awards. The 2025 Gracie Awards will honor talent across multiple media platforms, including radio, podcasting, streaming, and television.

The Gracie Awards Gala will take place on May 20, 2025, in Los Angeles for national television, streaming, and radio categories. The Gracies Luncheon in New York City will honor winners from local television, radio, and student categories on June 25, 2025.

The eligibility period for submissions runs from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024, with the early bird submission deadline set for December 12, and the final deadline on January 23, 2025. Submissions are open to media professionals, networks, and organizations showcasing their work in advancing the portrayal and representation of women in media.

This year’s awards will introduce new categories, including Podcast Writer in Digital Media, Audio Book Individual (Narrator/Producer) in Digital Media, and Women’s Health News Feature/Series in Television Local. Additionally, video podcast creators can now submit entries under the updated category for Original Online Programming – Standalone Video or Video Series.

All guidelines and updated categories are available on the AWMF website.

The 50th Annual Gracie Awards will be co-chaired by Heather Cohen, President at The Weiss Agency, Annie Howell, Chief Communications Officer at Hallmark Media, and Mike McVay, President of McVay Media.

As part of its commitment to supporting emerging talent, the AWM Foundation, in partnership with the NCTA – The Internet and Television Association, will offer scholarships to cover the cost of Gracie Awards entries for students and professionals.

To learn more about how to support the AWM Foundation’s mission to advance women in media, or for information on sponsorship and participation, visit the Gracie Awards website or contact Becky Brooks at [email protected].

AWMF President Becky Brooks commented, “For half a century, the Gracie Awards have celebrated the groundbreaking contributions of women in media, serving as a beacon for exceptional content created by, for, and about women. We are thrilled to mark this 50th milestone and honor those shaping the future of news and entertainment.”

“This event is also our primary annual fundraiser, enabling the Foundation to advance women in media through essential scholarships and programming.”