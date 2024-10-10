2024 NAB Marconi Radio Award Winners Crowned At NYC Gala

The National Association of Broadcasters honored the winners of the 2024 Marconi Radio Awards during a ceremony at the Javits Center as part of NAB Show New York. The event was hosted by iHeartMedia’s Bobby Bones, with DJ Scratch again serving as the house DJ.

Founded in 1989 and named after Nobel Prize-winning inventor Guglielmo Marconi, the NAB Marconi Radio Awards celebrate excellence in radio, recognizing standout stations and on-air personalities.

In addition, Bones received the Distinguished Service Award. The National Association of Broadcasters’ highest accolade recognizes significant contributions to broadcasting. The Bobby Bones Show has raised over $24.8 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through its annual Million Dollar Show, among other achievements.

The NAB also honored Salem Media Group CEO David Santrella with the National Radio Award. Beyond his role at Salem, Santrella served as NAB Joint Board chair from 2021 to 2023, is a Director for the NAB Leadership Foundation, and was radio chair for Radio Ink‘s Forecast 2024.

This year’s NAB Marconi Radio Award winners are:

LEGENDARY STATION OF THE YEAR

KYGO; Denver, CO

LEGENDARY RADIO MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Bennett Zier, Audacy

NETWORK/SYNDICATED PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Erica Campbell, Reach Media/Urban One; Dallas, TX

MAJOR MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Rachel Ryan, KSCS; Dallas, TX

LARGE MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Dan Mandis, WWTN; Nashville, TN

MEDIUM MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Andy Beckman & Kat Walburn, WAJI; Fort Wayne, IN

SMALL MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Kat Mykals, WGBF; Evansville, IN

MAJOR MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR

KTCK-AM Dallas, TX

LARGE MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR

WWRM; Tampa, FL

MEDIUM MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR

WNRP-AM Pensacola, FL

SMALL MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR

KQRQ; Rapid City, SD

BEST RADIO PODCAST OF THE YEAR

El Bueno, La Mala y El Feo; Univision Radio, Los Angeles, CA

AC STATION OF THE YEAR

WTVR; Richmond, VA

CHR STATION OF THE YEAR

WBLI; Long Island, NY

CLASSIC HITS STATION OF THE YEAR

WGRR; Cincinnati, OH

COLLEGE RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR

WPSC; William Paterson University, Wayne, NJ

COUNTRY STATION OF THE YEAR

WXTU; Philadelphia, PA

NEWS/TALK STATION OF THE YEAR

KDKA-AM; Pittsburgh, PA

RELIGIOUS STATION OF THE YEAR

WNNL; Raleigh, NC

ROCK STATION OF THE YEAR

KQMT; Denver, CO

SPANISH LANGUAGE STATION OF THE YEAR

WLZL; Washington, DC

SPORTS STATION OF THE YEAR

KKFN; Denver, CO

URBAN STATION OF THE YEAR

WBTJ; Richmond, VA