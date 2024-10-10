2024 NAB Marconi Radio Award Winners Crowned At NYC Gala

The National Association of Broadcasters honored the winners of the 2024 Marconi Radio Awards during a ceremony at the Javits Center as part of NAB Show New York. The event was hosted by iHeartMedia’s Bobby Bones, with DJ Scratch again serving as the house DJ.
Founded in 1989 and named after Nobel Prize-winning inventor Guglielmo Marconi, the NAB Marconi Radio Awards celebrate excellence in radio, recognizing standout stations and on-air personalities.
In addition, Bones received the Distinguished Service Award. The National Association of Broadcasters’ highest accolade recognizes significant contributions to broadcasting. The Bobby Bones Show has raised over $24.8 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through its annual Million Dollar Show, among other achievements.
The NAB also honored Salem Media Group CEO David Santrella with the National Radio Award. Beyond his role at Salem, Santrella served as NAB Joint Board chair from 2021 to 2023, is a Director for the NAB Leadership Foundation, and was radio chair for Radio Ink‘s Forecast 2024.
This year’s NAB Marconi Radio Award winners are:
LEGENDARY STATION OF THE YEAR
KYGO; Denver, CO
LEGENDARY RADIO MANAGER OF THE YEAR
Bennett Zier, Audacy
NETWORK/SYNDICATED PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
Erica Campbell, Reach Media/Urban One; Dallas, TX
MAJOR MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
Rachel Ryan, KSCS; Dallas, TX
LARGE MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
Dan Mandis, WWTN; Nashville, TN
MEDIUM MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
Andy Beckman & Kat Walburn, WAJI; Fort Wayne, IN
SMALL MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
Kat Mykals, WGBF; Evansville, IN
MAJOR MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR
KTCK-AM Dallas, TX
LARGE MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR
WWRM; Tampa, FL
MEDIUM MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR
WNRP-AM Pensacola, FL
SMALL MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR
KQRQ; Rapid City, SD
BEST RADIO PODCAST OF THE YEAR
El Bueno, La Mala y El Feo; Univision Radio, Los Angeles, CA
AC STATION OF THE YEAR
WTVR; Richmond, VA
CHR STATION OF THE YEAR
WBLI; Long Island, NY
CLASSIC HITS STATION OF THE YEAR
WGRR; Cincinnati, OH
COLLEGE RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR
WPSC; William Paterson University, Wayne, NJ
COUNTRY STATION OF THE YEAR
WXTU; Philadelphia, PA
NEWS/TALK STATION OF THE YEAR
KDKA-AM; Pittsburgh, PA
RELIGIOUS STATION OF THE YEAR
WNNL; Raleigh, NC
ROCK STATION OF THE YEAR
KQMT; Denver, CO
SPANISH LANGUAGE STATION OF THE YEAR
WLZL; Washington, DC
SPORTS STATION OF THE YEAR
KKFN; Denver, CO
URBAN STATION OF THE YEAR
WBTJ; Richmond, VA
Dan Mandis?? Give me a f/ing break! This clown can’t BREATHE without kissing trump’s fat rear end! How about a new category, something along the lines of: Best fat trump Bootlicker? The competition would be fierce and furious!