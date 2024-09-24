Triton Digital Integrates Sounder’s AI-Powered Promo Hub

Triton Digital has integrated Sounder’s Promo Hub into its Audio Insights Dashboard. The feature is designed to automate tasks related to podcast promotion and content creation. Triton Digital acquired Sounder in March to enhance its brand-suitability solutions and AI-powered podcast insights.

Promo Hub aims to streamline generating episode descriptions, show notes, social media content, and promotional articles using AI technology. The platform is designed for use by independent podcasters, as well as large teams.

Triton Digital Senior Vice President, Podcast Strategy and Operations, Sharon Taylor said, “We’re excited to offer podcasters an enhanced toolkit that reduces the manual effort behind publishing and promotion. With Promo Hub, podcasters can automate tedious tasks and invest more time in creating compelling content that resonates with their audiences. Later this year, we’ll also integrate these tools into Omny Studio and Spreaker to further streamline podcast workflows.”