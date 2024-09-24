Penn State Renews Radio Partnership with Audacy Philadelphia

Audacy and Penn State University have renewed their longstanding broadcast partnership, ensuring Talk Radio 1210 WPHT in Philadelphia remains the flagship station for Penn State football and men’s basketball play-by-play coverage.

Audacy Philadelphia Senior Vice President and Market Manager David Yadgaroff noted, “Penn State has been a longtime valued partner of Audacy Philadelphia and Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, and we are delighted to continue this long-standing relationship. Philadelphia is home to many Penn State sports fans, and we are proud that Talk Radio 1210 WPHT will provide tremendous reach for fans and alums over the air, on their smart speakers, or the free Audacy app.”

Playfly Penn State Sports Enterprises Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Daniel Solomon said, “Penn State and Playfly are thrilled to continue our long-term relationship with Audacy Philadelphia. Broadcasting our football and men’s basketball games in a city with a large amount of fans and alumni such as Philadelphia is very important to our statewide footprint, and we look forward to another successful athletic year with our partners in Philadelphia.”