Nashville Talk Host Michael DelGiorno Get National Syndication

Premiere Networks has announced the addition of Your Morning Show with Michael DelGiorno to its national syndication lineup. The program, currently broadcast on 25 affiliates, will continue to originate from iHeartMedia Nashville’s TalkRadio 1510 WLAC.

Starting October 14, the three-hour weekday morning Conservative talk show will be available to stations across the US. The program is already heard in several major markets like Dallas, Seattle, and Washington, DC. DelGiorno joined WLAC in November 2023 after 16 years at market rival Super Talk 99.7 (WWTN).

DelGiorno said, “I’m honored to join Premiere Networks, the home of Rush Limbaugh for so many years, and look forward to working with their amazing team to provide the nation with the highest level of information and entertainment. I’m humbled to join Glenn Beck, Clay & Buck, Sean Hannity, and the rest of Premiere’s talk lineup, serving as a lead-in to their programs and a place for listeners to start the day right!”

“I want to thank the iHeart and Premiere leadership team, including Julie Talbott, Chris Berry, and Brian Gann. I was already in radio heaven, so I have no words for where I am now except to say I’m grateful and determined to succeed!”

Premiere Networks President Julie Talbott said, “Over the course of his career in the talk radio format, Michael DelGiorno has built a loyal following who enjoy his compelling and entertaining approach to making complex issues easy to understand. We couldn’t be happier to welcome Michael to the Premiere Networks family and look forward to expanding his show to many more stations across the country.”