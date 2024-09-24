August Sees Big Podcast Ad Spenders with BetterHelp Leading

The August podcast advertising report from Magellan AI highlights shifts among top spenders and major movers in the industry. The past month sees BetterHelp comfortably lead the list despite a slight month-over-month decline, with $6.45 million in spending.

Amazon follows in second place with $5.75 million, increasing its podcast advertising spend. Like BetterHelp, Amazon’s top genre is comedy. T-Mobile rounds out the top three, with $5.1 million, marking a continued increase in spending, particularly in sports-focused podcasts.

Shopify comes in fourth, also showing a rise in spending to $4 million, emphasizing the growing importance of digital marketplaces in the podcast ad space, especially in sports genres. Toyota, however, saw a slight drop in spending, coming in fifth at $3.27 million, focusing its advertising efforts on sports-related content.

As for the top “Movers & Shakers” of August, Magellan AI reveals substantial month-over-month changes in digital marketing strategies. Leading the pack is NYC-based telehealth company Ro, which surged to the top with a 463% increase from $127,000 in July to $714,600.

Another major player in the report is video streamer Roku, which debuted in the rankings with $569,700 in August, having recorded no podcast spending in July. Similarly, Intel saw an extraordinary rise, increasing its spending by 5791%, going from $8,700 to $512,500.

Magellan AI analyzes podcast advertising data from the top 3,000 US podcasts to estimate advertising spend. This model weighs various factors, including the number of ads in each episode, download counts, CPM, and ad types, such as programmatic and RON ads. The full lists are available on Magellan AI’s ranker.