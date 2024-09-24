Remote News Service Adds Stations in Wisconsin and Michigan

Remote News Service has expanded its reach into Wisconsin and Michigan, partnering with Robinson Media and Sovereign Communications. The coverage has been added to station clusters in Prairie du Chien, Viroqua, Soo, and Sault Ste. Marie.

Lesley Lotto founded RNS as a response to shrinking radio newsrooms. The company offers access to local coverage to stations from experienced news professionals from major markets. In the past year, RNS has added stations across America and has brought McVay Media President Mike McVay on board as a consultant.

Sovereign Communications Operations Manager Michael SanAngelo said, “Our company is on the Canadian border, and we’ve struggled for years to find the right person to collect, write, and deliver solid local and regional news on our seven radio station group. In just 2 weeks with Remote News Service, our news content has been night and day better.”

Lesley Lotto commented, “I’m floored once again at the tremendous growth! It’s our amazing team who continues to attract new clients due to their dedication and hard work. I’m beyond proud.”