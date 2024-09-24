iHeartMedia’s My Cultura Nabs ‘Radio Ambulante’ From NPR

iHeartMedia announced a new partnership with Spanish-language podcast production company Radio Ambulante Studios. The deal moves Radio Ambulante and its entire catalog of shows to iHeart’s My Cultura Podcast Network, after previously residing with NPR.

As part of the agreement, RAS’s flagship podcast Radio Ambulante, its news series El Hilo, and the docuseries Central will now be distributed through iHeartPodcasts under the My Cultura network, which focuses on Latinx voices and stories. Additionally, iHeartMedia and RAS will collaborate to develop and co-produce at least two new shows over the next two years.

Celebrating its 14th season, Radio Ambulante has delivered over 260 narrative-journalistic episodes from more than 20 countries, covering topics such as love, migration, youth, politics, and environmental issues.

The partnership deal was brokered by Eric Spiegelman on behalf of Radio Ambulante Studios.

Radio Ambulante Studios Executive Producer and Host Daniel Alarcón said, “We couldn’t be more excited about this new stage in the development of Radio Ambulante Studios. iHeart and My Cultura will put our podcasts in front of potentially enormous audiences and allow our journalism to have an even greater impact for Latino and Spanish-speaking listeners everywhere.”

My Cultura Head Gisselle Bances expressed, “They have created remarkable, top-quality Spanish content that delivers such compelling stories about Latin America. We are excited to join forces and help expand the reach of these stories through My Cultura.”