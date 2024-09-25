Veronica Carter Replaces Harvey on ‘San Diego’s Morning News’

Veronica Carter has joined San Diego’s Morning News with Ted Garcia on iHeartMedia’s Newsradio 600 KOGO. Carter will co-host the weekday program, bringing experience from major news outlets, including Chicago’s WBBM and Newsradio KFBK in Sacramento.

Carter previously served as iHeart’s West Coast Regional News Director and was a co-anchor of Portland’s Morning News with Alpha Media’s FM News 101 KXL in Oregon. She steps into the role following LaDona Harvey’s departure earlier this month after nearly three decades with the station.

“I’m honored to join such a respected team and excited to connect with our listeners each morning, bringing them the news and stories that matter most,” said Carter.

KOGO Program Director Mary Ayala said, “I’m thrilled to welcome Veronica to our team. Her depth of experience, vibrant enthusiasm, and passion for connecting with the people of California make her a great addition to our morning show.”