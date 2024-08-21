RAD Radio and FOX Sports To Share A Station In Sacramento

Less than a year after dedicating the signal solely to RAD Radio, Lotus Communications is changing KSAC-AM to FOX Sports Radio in Sacramento. Starting September 2, The Rob, Anybody, and Dawn Show will share the station with with live sports entertainment.

The new format, broadcast on 890 AM and 104.7 via FM translator, will also include FOX Sports programming like Two Pros and a Cup of Joe, The Herd with Colin Cowherd, and The Doug Gottlieb Show. The station will offer around-the-clock coverage of FOX Sports Radio on weekends.

Rob, Anybody, and Dawn, or RAD Radio, moved to Lotus in November after being broadcast by Audacy Sacramento on 98 Rock (KRXQ) until the summer of 2023. The RAD Radio format had the show airing live on weekday mornings and rebroadcast in the afternoons and overnight. Midday and evening slots featured “Best of” segments and archival content.

Lotus Sacramento General Manager Kurt Bagelmann said, “Lotus is ecstatic to deliver a game-changing experience to Northern California listeners by combining the market’s most iconic morning show, Rob, Anybody & Dawn, with the powerhouse lineup of FOX Sports Radio. This dynamic one-two punch, now available for the first time on both AM and FM, is poised to redefine the sports radio landscape in Sacramento.”