Times Shamrock Launches 92 Mix-FM Across Three NEPA Signals

Times Shamrock Communications is launching 92 Mix-FM (WQFM) across three signals in Northeast Pennsylvania. Mix-FM’s lineup will include Rick Gary, Logan, Jack Diamond, and Giovanni playing hits of the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s on 92.1, 100.1, and 100.5 FM.

The Scraton-based station flips 92.1Q. from To set it apart, Mix-FM will host themed hours like “The 60s at 6,” “The 70s at 7,” and “The 80s at 8” every day to cater to fans of each era.

Consultant Gary Berkowitz developed the programming and will guide the station. He said, “Creating Mix-FM has been a labor of love, and I’m excited to see it come to life. Our focus was on crafting a station that not only celebrates great music from past decades but also connects with listeners on a personal level. We’ve designed Mix-FM to offer both familiarity and excitement, ensuring that every tune and every show feels like home.”

Times Shamrock CEO Jim Loftus said, “We are thrilled to bring Mix-FM to NEPA. This new station is a testament to our commitment to offering high-quality, entertaining programming to our community. We believe Mix-FM will become a staple in local listening and a favorite among listeners who love classic hits.”

General Manager Terry Dietz emphasized, “Mix-FM represents our dedication to enhancing the radio experience in our region. With a diverse mix of decades and a fantastic team of DJs, we’re confident that Mix-FM will resonate with audiences and become a beloved part of their daily lives.”

Operations Manager Mark Hoover added, “Mix-FM is a unique radio station not only in our music but with our outstanding line-up of on-air personalities who will play a huge part in our presentation.”