WEEI Boston Overhauls Daytime Slots In Competitive Bid

Audacy Boston’s WEEI is ending two shows as it overhauls its lineup in hopes of boosting ratings. Gresh and Fauria and Jones and Mego are being canceled in favor of new midday and afternoon programming as the station aims to compete with market leader WBZ.

Andy Hart is joining Christian Arcand – formerly the third chair on Jones and Mego – to co-host The WEEI Afternoon Show, aiming to strengthen the station’s performance during the afternoon drive. Hart has covered the Patriots for WEEI since 2019, and Arcand has held roles at WEEI and WBZ.

Meghan Ottolini will transition to the full-time writing role previously held by Hart and will continue to contribute as a fill-in host.

To replace Gresh and Fauria, WEEI is introducing Jones and Keefe in the midday slot, moving Adam Jones from afternoons to reunite with Rich Keefe who had previously been paired at WBZ. Keefe began his radio career in New Hampshire and has been a versatile voice in sports media, contributing across multiple platforms.

Andy Gresh and Christian Fauria have been dismissed from the station.

All changes will take effect on August 26.

Audacy Boston Market Manager Mike Thomas said, “These exciting updates bring together a dynamic mix of talent with New England roots that will continue to deliver top-tier content to Boston’s biggest sports fans.”

“Adam Jones and Rich Keefe’s notable on-air styles and rapport will energize our midday show, while Andy Hart and Christian Arcand’s experience will help bolster afternoon drive. We’re looking forward to this next chapter of WEEI weekdays continuing to make WEEI the go-to destination for everything Boston sports.”