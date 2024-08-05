San Francisco’s KOSF Rebrands to Classic Hits 103.7

iHeartMedia San Francisco has rebranded 80s+ 103.7 (KOSF) to Classic Hits 103.7, The Bay’s Greatest Hits of the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. The station’s programming will shift to showcase a diverse mix of classic pop music covering those three decades.

The station will retain its existing lineup through the transition, featuring Christie James in mornings, original VJ Martha Quinn during middays, Ron Michaels in afternoon drive, and Clarence Barnes at night.

iHeart San Francisco Senior Vice President of Programming Don Parker commented, “KOSF has broadened in era depth over the years and ‘Classic Hits’ truly defines our music recipe. We’re confident ‘Classic Hits 103.7’ will resonate with an even wider audience throughout the Bay Area and position the station for future growth.”

KOSF Program Director Ricci Filiar added, “Classic Hits really reflects what the station is all about. The music is timeless and the soundtrack of so many people’s lives.”