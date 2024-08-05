Former NPR Producer Joni Deutsch To Be Podglomerate SVP

Podcast services firm The Podglomerate has promoted former NPR host and producer Joni Deutsch to Senior Vice President of Marketing and Audience Development. Deutsch’s promotion follows a successful tenure as Vice President, during which she significantly contributed to the podcasting success stories such as NHPR’s The 13th Step.

Before her time at The Podglomerate, Deutsch spent a decade enhancing her expertise in audio production and audience engagement as a Webby- and Murrow Award-winning host and producer with NPR Music and other public radio stations.

In her new capacity, Deutsch will directly report to Podglomerate CEO and founder Jeff Umbro and will manage the company’s business line representations, as well as orchestrate marketing campaigns and audience growth strategies for clients, including Freakonomics Radio and NHPR’s Bear Brook.

Umbro noted, “Joni has been an integral part of The Podglomerate since joining the company. Her thoughtful leadership style and ambitious work ethic continue to impress and inspire. We’re lucky to have her on our team, and we can’t wait to see where The Podglomerate will go next with her taking on the role of SVP.”

Joni Deutsch stated, “The Podglomerate has become a trusted name in the podcast world given our results-driven work with podcast marketing, production, and monetization. It’s a privilege to work alongside such a world-class team of audio professionals, and I’m honored to take an even more active role in amplifying the work and capabilities of this organization.”