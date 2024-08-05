Erik Zachary Helps Q-Up the Classroom In Clarksville

Saga Communications’ 5 Star Media Group in Clarksville, TN, had huge success with its first-ever Q-Up the Classroom radiothon with help from some special guests. The event, hosted on Q108 (WCVQ), raised $26,690, featuring a visit from XYZ with Erik Zachary.

Q108 beat its $20k goal to support the Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation in supplying the CMC Teacher Warehouse with back-to-school necessities, providing free supplies to support classroom activities and help mitigate the financial burden on educators. The radiothon featured live contributions from CMCSS teachers, the Montgomery Central High School band and cheerleaders, plus station talent.

Going above and beyond were Skyview Networks syndicated talent Erik Zachary and Jordan Foster from XYZ with Erik Zachary, who made a special trip to broadcast live from the radiothon.

WCVQ Operations Manager Ryan Ploeckelman posted to Facebook, “I reached out to Erik about cutting custom breaks to insert into his show for the radio-thon and he said he could do me one better. He and co-host Jordan flew out to Clarksville and did the show live! I am blown away, such an incredible way to show support for an affiliate. I know we all would like to be live and local 24/7, but that’s not feasible for so many of us, but having a syndicated show that’s this local is the next best thing.”

Zachary said, “It’s always special to visit and connect with the local communities that our show broadcasts to, but to be able to do so while also helping raise over $25,000 for an incredible cause like The Montogomery County Teacher’s Warehouse made it so much more impactful. XYZ is a show that always aims to prioritize connections and experiences whenever we’re able. Thank you to Ryan and the entire Q108 team for allowing us to be a part of a truly amazing event.”