Monica Armenta to Lead New Mexico Broadcasters Association

The New Mexico Broadcasters Association has announced Monica Armenta as its new Executive Director, succeeding the retiring Paula Maes. She comes to NMBA after serving as the executive director of communications for Albuquerque Public Schools.

Armenta spent nearly 25 years at APS, alongside a solid background in broadcasting. Her career began with an internship and subsequent roles at KOB-TV, evolving from an intern and NMBA Scholarship winner to a reporter and morning show anchor.

She will step into the position on July 22.

In addition to her professional roles, Armenta is actively involved in the community, contributing to the APS Education Foundation and serving on the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce and the American Heart Association boards. Her contributions to the field have been recognized with multiple awards, including Emmys and honors from the NMBA itself.

Armenta commented, “My broadcasting and communications career started years ago with a college scholarship and internship from the NMBA. Now, I am honored to dedicate my energy and talents to ensuring New Mexicans continue to enjoy the many benefits of traditional broadcasting – accessibility, reliability, local coverage, simplicity, emergency broadcasting, convenience, entertainment, and a sense of community. Local broadcasting is critical to our state, and I am excited to champion its future as the industry evolves.”

The NMBA will celebrate Maes’s 30 years of leadership and officially welcome Armenta at the upcoming NMBA Convention on June 21.