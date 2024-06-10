Bill George Named Rhode Island Broadcasters President

The Rhode Island Broadcasters Association has announced the appointment of veteran radio broadcaster Bill George as its new president. Effective June 17, George will be succeeding Lori Needham, who has led the organization since 2006.

Throughout his career, George has held significant programming positions at notable local stations such as Lite 105, WLKW-AM, WPRO-AM, and WPRO-FM. He most recently served as a program director and on-air personality for NewsRadio 920 and 104.7 FM and B101.

Beyond Rhode Island, his professional journey includes positions in Boston, Honolulu, and Long Island. He was inducted into the Rhode Island Radio and TV Hall of Fame in 2016.

George commented, “After spending over thirty-five years in the broadcasting business I love, I’m honored to be able to take the helm at the Rhode Island Broadcasters Association. It’s an honor to be able to represent the RIBA member stations and follow in the footsteps of Lori Needham, who has been a tireless advocate for our industry for almost two decades. Broadcast stations play an important role in the lives of all Rhode Islanders and I look forward to being their champion. I want to thank the RIBA Board of Directors and members for their confidence and support.”

Needham said, “As President of the Rhode Island Broadcasters Association, I was proud to work with the RIBA Board of Directors, RIBA Station members, NAB, and Broadcasters Associations across the country to maintain the integrity of Broadcast and Journalism. I will forever cherish my experiences and all those I have met along the way.”