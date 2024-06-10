WLS Chicago Cuts Local Programming To Go Farther Right

Chicago’s WLS-AM made significant changes to its programming lineup on Friday to further lean into heavily Conservative talk programming. The Cumulus Media station has ended The Steve Cochran Show after two years along with The Closing Bell and PM Chicago.

This adjustment is part of a broader strategy outlined by WLS Program Director Stephanie Tichenor, who noted in an internal email that the station would be “leaning into the right side of talk” with Ramblin’ Ray Stevens replacing Cochran. Stevens had previously been on-air at WLS with John Howell as well as US99 (WUSN).

Cochran has been a prominent voice in Chicago radio for over three decades, starting his career at the former WCKG where he briefly hosted morning shows. He later moved through several other stations including WLUP, WMVP, and WPNT. In 2000, Cochran took on roles as a weekend and fill-in host at WGN-AM, eventually advancing to midday host following the passing of morning star Bob Collins.

The Closing Bell and PM Chicago, hosted by Bret Gogoel, were even shorter-lived, with both one-hour programs beginning in October of last year. Both local shows featuring the WLS Newsroom team were cut in favor of syndicated afternoon programming from Matt Walsh and Michael Knowles.

The cuts affect other veteran personalities, with Cochran Show contributor Jane Clauss reportedly being let go. Andrea Darlas will no longer work weekdays but will continue with her weekend show and podcast at the station.