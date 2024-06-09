WWCD’s Brian Phillips Returns To Columbus Radio With Rewind

After the abrupt and heated end of Columbus’ WWCD, the Alternative station’s former morning man Brian Phillips has found a new radio home. He has joined Saga Communications’ Cbus Media Group at Rewind 103.5 (WNND) for mornings.

Phillips commented, “I feel like I’ve come full circle. Every day after school I would race home, turn on MTV, and shove two or three bowls of cereal into my face. It didn’t matter what kind of cereal. Even Grape Nuts would work if I fortified it with enough sugar. To this day when I hear Bruce, Petty, or Prince I think of cereal. So please, dump yourself a bowl of Quisp or whatever and join me for a complete breakfast of processed grain products and great music on Rewind! P.S. I have a rad case of tapes!”

Rewind PD George Wolf added, “I’ve been a fan for years, and it’s great to have him join us! Brian loves Columbus and Columbus loves Brian. We are thrilled that the love affair will continue here at Rewind Columbus.”

WWCD Radio ceased operations after a lengthy effort to preserve the alternative music station, which has been on-air for 34 years. The shutdown was officially announced through CD 92.9’s Facebook page, marking the end of the station’s broadcast at midnight on April 29.