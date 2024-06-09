Steve Shannon Retires from Radio After Decades at Idaho’s KZFN

After nearly five decades in the industry, ZFun 106 (KZFN) Program Steve Shannon has retired from radio after a final show on June 7. Shannon also steps down as the Operations Manager of Inland Northwest Broadcasting in Moscow, ID.

Shannon’s career started in May 1978 at KRPL, a sister station to KZFN, where his morning show would evolve into The Rude Awakening when KZFN launched in 1985. He would move to KJR in Seattle where, from 1996 to 2000, he served as the Music Director under Gary Bryan and also took on various on-air roles.

He returned to KZFN in 2004 to revive The Rude Awakening and program the station.

In a farewell post on the station’s Facebook page, Shannon shared, “My decision to retire has everything to do with my family, especially my 91-year-old dad, so later this month I’m headed back east to Long Island, NY, to live with him and be closer to other family scattered across the northeast. Just like it should be, and especially as we get older, family comes first.”

“To loyal listeners and radio friends, words can’t express how much I will miss you. My heart is full to bursting with gratitude and thanks for all the time we’ve spent together, the laughs we’ve shared, and love that you’ve shown me and ZFun 106. It’s been my absolute pleasure to be part of your mornings, your life, and our Palouse community.”