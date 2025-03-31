Audacy Promotes Leah Reis-Dennis to Head of Podcasts

Audacy has promoted Leah Reis-Dennis to Head of Podcasts, expanding her role to lead content, partnerships, and marketing across the company’s portfolio. She fills the position vacated by Jenna Weiss-Berman, who joined Paper Kite Productions in February.

Reis-Dennis, who joined the company in 2022, previously served as Vice President of Podcast Content Strategy and Business Development, where she played a key role in growing Audacy’s podcast offerings with titles such as Office Ladies, The Severance Podcast, The Moth, and Disgraceland.

Before Audacy, she worked in podcast business development at Stitcher/SXM.

Newly-promoted Audacy Chief Business Officer Chris Oliviero said, “Leah has been instrumental in the growth and success of our podcast portfolio, and we’re honored to elevate her into this expanded leadership role. Her creativity and strategic vision will drive our continued investment in digital audio and podcasting, advancing our content strategy, deepening our partnerships and delivering a premium experience for listeners and innovative solutions for advertisers.”

Reis-Dennis added, “I’m excited to lead the Audacy podcast group into its next chapter. We’ve built a strong foundation and will continue serving our partners and clients by doubling down on creative dealmaking and high-touch partner relationships while expanding our scale, scope and vision for the future.”

The promotion comes amid a Bloomberg report that Audacy is mulling over a sale of Pineapple Street Studios, which the broadcaster purchased in 2019. As part of its operational restructuring, Audacy merged Cadence13 and 2400Sports into a single entity under the new name Audacy Podcasts in March 2024, with Pineapple Street excluded from the rebranding.