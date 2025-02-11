Jenna Weiss-Berman Exits Audacy To Join Poehler’s Paper Kite

Jenna Weiss-Berman has departed Audacy, where she has served as Executive Vice President of Podcasts since 2023, to join Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions as Head of Audio, expanding the company’s footprint in podcasting and digital audio content.

Paper Kite’s audio initiatives include series like Say More with Dr? Sheila and The Chris Chatman Do-Over. She will also continue consulting for Audacy in the coming months. Weiss-Berman is the co-founder of Pineapple Street Studios, which was bought by Audacy in 2019.

Beyond audio, Paper Kite Productions is known for television projects such as Russian Doll and The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning.

Weiss-Berman said, “Amy’s a natural at podcasting. She has the energy, passion and curiosity to create content that’s totally unique, but also accessible and meaningful to a wide audience. She brings compassion and warmth to everything she does, and I’m so excited to work with her to build out an audio division of Paper Kite. We hope to build a network of podcasts, comedy specials, YouTube series, and much more.”

Poehler added, “Jenna is the best in the biz and we are thrilled to be making more great things together.”

Weiss-Berman is the latest Audacy executive to leave the company following its exit from bankruptcy, including former CFO Rich Schmaeling and CEO David Field.