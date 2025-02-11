MRN Kicks Off 2025 NASCAR Season Ahead Of Daytona

Motor Racing Network launched its 55th season of live NASCAR coverage on February 2 from Bowman Gray Stadium. Now, attention shifts to Daytona International Speedway for the start of the regular season, culminating in the DAYTONA 500 on February 16.

This season, MRN introduces changes to its broadcast lineup following the retirement of longtime announcer Jeff Striegle. Mike Bagley, a familiar voice on MRN and co-host of The Morning Drive on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, moves into the booth alongside Alex Hayden. Bagley has been a key part of MRN’s NASCAR coverage for years, serving as a turn announcer and hosting NASCAR Live.

His transition creates an opportunity for Tim Catalfamo to take on turn announcing duties alongside lead turn announcer Dave Moody. Catalfamo, who debuted with MRN in 2019, has covered NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series races in various roles.

Motor Racing Network President Chris Schwartz said, “Mike plays a valuable role in NASCAR as one of our sport’s most trusted voices. The transition to the booth will be seamless given his experience across the network, rapport with the broadcast team, and relationship with Alex. And I am so excited for Tim as he develops his broadcast career. I recall a race at Darlington a few years back when Tim filled in for Mike and called a terrific race. He’s earned this opportunity!”

Joining Hayden and Bagley in the booth for Daytona will be NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace. Kyle Rickey will provide turn coverage, while MRN lead pit reporter Steve Post, Chris Willner, and Alan Cavanna deliver updates from pit road.

DAYTONA 500 pole qualifying practice starts Wednesday morning, followed by Media Day activities, with front-row qualifying to conclude the day. Thursday’s lineup includes NASCAR Live Raceday leading into live coverage of the Duel at Daytona qualifying races. On Friday, MRN will broadcast Cup Series practice, followed by the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fresh From Florida 250.

Race day coverage kicks off Sunday afternoon with NASCAR Live Raceday, leading into the green flag for The Great American Race.