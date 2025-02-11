iHeartMedia St. Louis Names Libby Nolan to Top Market Role

iHeartMedia St. Louis has promoted Libby Nolan to be its new Market President, overseeing the company’s six local stations. She previously served as the cluster’s Senior Vice President of Sales with previous experience at CBS, Emmis Communications, Zimmer Radio Group, and Townsquare Media.

Nolan succeeds former iHeartMedia St. Louis and Indianapolis Area President John Beck, who stepped down in January to focus on his consulting business.

Beyond her three decades of industry expertise, Nolan is actively involved in the St. Louis community, working with organizations such as Make-A-Wish, the Saint Louis Zoo, and the Cardinals Glennon Children’s Foundation. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for Duo Dogs, a nonprofit that trains service and therapy dogs.

iHeartMedia Division President John Karpinski said, “Libby’s exceptional leadership, extensive industry knowledge and passion for innovation have driven tremendous local growth across both our radio and digital offerings. With experience spanning nearly every role in a radio station, she is uniquely positioned to lead from a place of deep understanding and drive continued success.”

Libby Nolan noted, “I’m honored to lead iHeartMedia St. Louis and work with such a passionate and talented team. Being entrusted with the opportunity to lead these iconic stations to its full potential is a gift. People are the heart of everything we do, and together, we will build on this legacy and continue shaping the future of radio in St. Louis.”