Sammy Simpson Joins CMG Miami as Promotions Manager

Cox Media Group Miami has added Sammy Simpson as its new Promotions and Activations Manager. Simpson joins CMG after two years growing his private consultancy. He previously served as Brand and Content Manager for Capitol Broadcasting in Raleigh, NC.

Simpson’s career highlights include serving as National Director of Marketing & Promotions for Bonneville International and Director of Marketing & Advertising Z100 (WHTZ) at iHeartMedia New York, where he launched the ZVIP audience engagement program. He also played a key role in producing Z100’s Zootopia and Jingle Ball concerts at Madison Square Garden. Additionally, Simpson held leadership positions at CBS Radio New York and New York Daily News.

CMG Miami Director of Operations Phil Michaels-Trueba said, “With decades of industry experience and a proven track record of innovative marketing and event-driven success, Sammy’s leadership and creative vision are the perfect fit for our team. We’re excited to see him drive engaging, community-focused initiatives that will elevate our brands and resonate with our audiences.”

Sammy Simpson said, “I’m excited to join Cox Media Group Miami as Promotions and Activations Manager and be part of a great team that carries such a strong legacy and culture. CMG has long been known for its commitment to community engagement, innovation, and delivering exceptional experiences. I look forward to building on that tradition by creating impactful promotions and activations that connect with audiences, partners, staff, and clients in meaningful ways.”