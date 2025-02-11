St. Louis Public Radio to Separate from University After 53 Years

St. Louis Public Radio, operator of KWMU, KMST, and WQUB, has announced it is splitting from The University of Missouri-St. Louis, a landmark shift in the station’s operational structure. The broadcaster has been part of the University since 1972.

The three-year transition will see STLPR’s licenses and governance moved to Friends of KWMU Inc., UMSL will continue to provide financial, human resources, and technology support during the process.

St. Louis Public Radio reports it currently raises nearly 93% of its own operating funds through donations and sponsorships, with only 6% of its revenue coming from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The station employs more than 70 journalists.

The UM System Board of Curators announced its support of the separation. UMSL Chancellor Kristin Sobolik added, “The move to independence allows STLPR to chart its own course while staying true to its mission of providing high-quality journalism and community service,” she said.

St. Louis Public Radio CEO Tina Pamintuan commented, “A transition to independence is a bold move that reflects the strength of St. Louis Public Radio and its commitment to serving the community. It also reflects the unwavering support of our donors and friends, whose contributions have made STLPR what it is today.”

STLPR Board President Andrea Cannon noted, “For 47 years, the Friends board has provided the station with unwavering support and this transition represents a natural evolution. We recognize the importance of local journalism and the talent that STLPR’s staff bring to telling the stories of our region.”

The shift comes during an ongoing lawsuit from former station General Manager Tim Eby, who is suing the University of Missouri Board of Curators for defamation after his 2020 removal amid allegations of “structural racism.” Seeking over $100,000 in damages, Eby claims the accusations have harmed his career.

At an April 2024 hearing, the university’s attorney argued the station has “sovereign immunity,” a legal protection for state entities, and called for case dismissal. The case remains under review by St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Joseph Patrick Whyte.