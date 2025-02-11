Fort Wayne, IN – GENERAL SALES MANAGER – K105 “FORT WAYNE’S #1 COUNTRY STATION” & 97.3 WMEE “TODAY’S BEST VARIETY

Job Description:

Federated Media, a leader in the broadcasting and digital media industry, is seeking a General Sales Manager to oversee the advertising revenue of our Country (WQHK) and Adult Contemporary (WMEE) radio stations, Ranked #1 and #2 Women 25-54, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. This is a unique opportunity to join a dynamic team and lead the company to deliver innovative advertising solutions to our clients, while driving Federated Media’s advertising revenue growth.

The ideal candidate will have a proven track record in sales, possess exceptional leadership skills, and a passion for building strong client relationships. We provide a fast-paced environment, a culture that promotes thinking differently, a path to accelerate new business development, and focus on turning talent into performance.

At Federated Media, we believe in working hard and having fun while doing it. If you’re ready to lead a team that enjoys what they do and deliver results, we want to talk with you!

Key Responsibilities:

1. Leadership and Team Development

2. Sales Strategy and Revenue Growth

3. Accelerating New Business Development

4. Pipeline and Performance Management

5. Client Relationship Management

6. Collaboration and Communication

7. Sales Culture Building

8. Team Recruitment and Retention

9. Having fun!

Qualifications:

• Proven experience as a Sales Manager or in a similar leadership role. Media or radio sales, a plus.

• Strong understanding of the media sales process, including digital and traditional advertising.

• Exceptional leadership, coaching, and communication skills.

• Ability to recruit, retain, and grow a high-performing sales team.

• Results-oriented with a focus on accelerating new business development and driving innovation.

• Proficiency in CRM tools and sales tracking systems.

• A passion for turning talent into performance and creating a fun, engaging work environment.

Why Join Federated Media?

• Be part of a respected and community-focused media company with a strong presence in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

• Lead a talented sales team at a well-established Adult Contemporary radio station.

• Competitive compensation package with performance-based incentives.

• Access to tools, resources, and training to support your success.

• A collaborative and supportive work environment that values creativity, innovation, and having fun on the job.

How to Apply:

Please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your qualifications and vision for success in this role. Federated Media is an equal opportunity employer.

Ben Saurer, VP/GM

[email protected]