Generative AI and Emerging Tech To Get Focus at NAB Show 2025

As AI’s role in radio grows, the 2025 NAB Show is highlighting the technology’s expanding role in content development and audience interaction in collaboration with FBRC.ai to introduce emerging companies pioneering the next wave of AI media innovation.

FBRC.ai, known for its partnerships with OpenAI, Runway, and ElevenLabs, is curating presentations and immersive experiences through PropelME, NAB Show’s startup hub, that spotlight cutting-edge AI tools.

A major addition this year is the Startup Stage, where thought leaders and entrepreneurs will explore AI’s influence on two key areas. “Hybrid Production with AI” will delve into how artificial intelligence is optimizing workflows, while “Evolving Consumer Experiences” will examine its impact on content personalization and audience engagement. The debut of the Startup Showcase will allow emerging companies to deliver rapid-fire presentations, with attendees voting on a standout startup for a deeper Fireside Chat discussion.

For hands-on learning, the event will feature Getting Started with Generative AI, an exclusive workshop giving creators the chance to experiment with AI tools for character design, environment building, and asset generation.

NAB Show is also planning AI-focused programming across multiple platforms. “Safeguarding IP in the Era of AI: From Deepfakes to Digital Deception” will address strategies for protecting intellectual property amid growing concerns over misinformation. “DeepSeek and the New Reality: Progress or Pandora’s Box” will explore AI’s increasing commoditization and the importance of competitive differentiation and ethical considerations.

The AI Innovation Pavilion will serve as a central hub for the latest advancements, while Post|Production World expands its AI track to explore practical applications in video editing, motion graphics, and animation.

Managing Director of NAB Global Connections and Events Karen Chupka commented, “AI is transforming media and entertainment, unlocking new ways to tell stories, engage audiences, and streamline production. At NAB Show, we’re bringing together emerging tech and visionary creators to explore AI’s ability to enhance storytelling.”

NAB Show 2025 runs April 5 through 9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.