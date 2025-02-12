Community Effort Powers WBKR St. Jude Radiothon to $366K

WBKR 92.5 in Owensboro, KY, once again demonstrated the power of local community, raising $366,014.97 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. For two days, the Townsquare Media station united the region to support pediatric cancer research and treatment.

Local first responders played a key role in the radiothon, with members of the Daviess County Fire Department answering phones. AMVETS Post 75 delivered a major surprise by doubling a $5,000 donation challenge, contributing $10,000 to the cause.

Daviess County Sheriff Brad Youngman and Captain Jared Ramsey returned to emphasize the importance of the hospital’s mission while former St. Jude patient Angel Welsh reflected on her visits to St. Jude and the impact of Country Cares in Memphis.

Longtime supporters like Jerry Morris & The Angels for Ashley Cooking Team raised $117,202. Community-driven efforts were also highlighted, including “Tater Bug,” a young supporter who collected over $550 through candy and bubble gum sales, and the Howard family, whose “Jammin’ For St. Jude” event raised $30,000.