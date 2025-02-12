Harker Bos Group Releases Guide on Radio’s Full-Funnel Impact

Radio is often seen as a brand awareness tool, but its impact extends throughout the entire marketing funnel, from consideration and conversion to customer loyalty. Now Harker Bos Group has created a resource to help radio sales teams position the medium’s versatility.

The Simple Guide to Radio’s Role in Full-Funnel Marketing sees Harker Bos Client Relations VP Katie Miller discuss radio in each stage of the funnel.

At the awareness stage, radio’s reach and emotional connection make it an effective platform for introducing brands to consumers.

Referencing Harker Bos’ State of Media 2024 report, 80% of Americans listen to AM/FM radio weekly, making it a powerful medium for exposure. Engaging audio ads and frequent placements help reinforce brand recall. A national clothing retailer, for example, used radio jingles and lifestyle-driven messaging to promote its seasonal collection.

As consumers evaluate options, radio fosters trust and consideration. DJs and hosts provide credible endorsements, while educational spots highlight product benefits. Call-to-action-driven ads encourage engagement, such as a local auto dealership using a morning show partnership to direct listeners to its website for leasing vs. buying comparisons.

At the conversion stage, radio drives immediate action. Promo codes, time-sensitive offers, and localized messaging encourage listeners to make purchases. A restaurant’s lunchtime ad campaign featuring a radio-exclusive discount code led to a measurable sales increase.

Even after purchase, radio strengthens customer loyalty. Listener testimonials, brand-sponsored content, and event collaborations keep brands top-of-mind. A fitness brand, for instance, sponsors a weekly segment where listeners share health journeys, reinforcing engagement.

Radio’s influence spans the entire customer journey. By showcasing its full-funnel capabilities, sales teams can position it as an essential component of any marketing strategy, helping advertisers achieve awareness, consideration, conversions, and loyalty.

The full guide is available on the Harker Bos Group website.