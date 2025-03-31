Alisha ‘Lisha B’ Brown Joins Detroit’s ‘Bounce Morning Roll Out’

Beasley Media Group Detroit has announced a new addition to 105.1 The Bounce’s (WMGC) weekday morning lineup. Beginning Monday, April 7, Alisha “Lisha B” Brown will join Program Director Clay Church as co-host of the Bounce Morning Roll Out.

Brown previously served as afternoon drive host and Promotions Director for Townsquare Media’s Magic 104.9 (WNWZ) in Grand Rapids, MI. Earlier in her career, she worked in Washington, DC, as a local producer for the Russ Parr Show.

Church commented, “I am ecstatic that Detroit will have the chance to wake up with Alisha and me. Alisha focuses on creating a real relationship with the audience. I know she will have an immediate, positive impact on Bounce and Detroit.”

Brown added, “I am super excited to start this new chapter in Detroit with Beasley. I appreciate Clay, Patti, and the Beasley team for bringing me in for the fun. I can’t wait to wake up Detroit and gain new besties!”