Mike Prendergast Joins Pillar Media to Support Denver’s ‘Star’

Christian broadcaster Pillar Media has tapped Mike Prendergast to assist with programming and promotions for STAR 101.5 (KPLZ) in Denver. Prendergast, the former Program Director at Salem Media Group’s KLTY in Dallas, began consulting Pillar earlier this year.

His new role with Pillar Media will see him contribute to both strategic programming decisions and on-the-ground promotional efforts at STAR 101.5. Prendergast spent two decades at KLTY, overseeing programming since February 2009. He previously was Assistant Program Director and Music Director.

He also served as Music Director for 93.3 FM The Fish in Little Rock beginning in April 2015 until Salem divested its Contemporary Christian Music format to Educational Media Foundation for $80 million to close 2024.

Prendergast said, “I’m beyond excited to work with Matt [Stockman] and his team at STAR 101.5 in Denver. It’s an amazing opportunity to get a glimpse into the world of Pillar Media and the Denver radio market!”

Pillar Media Brand Director Matt Stockman commented, “I am thrilled to welcome Mike Prendergast to our team. His track record at KLTY will be invaluable as we work to grow our influence and impact in Denver with STAR 101.5. Christian radio for the Mile High just got even more exciting!”