New Format, Same Name: Classic Rock Hits Z-96.3 The Lake

A North Central Kansas radio station is changing its tune but keeping its name. Dierking Communications has flipped the format at Z-96.3 The Lake (KZDY) in Cawker City from Adult Contemporary to Classic Rock after nearly 20 years.

Beyond the music, The Lake plans to maintain its role as a key source for local content. The on-air lineup includes personalities Lester St. James, Mud, Cara Carriveau, Gregg Stone, Tim Jeffreys, Shark, and Tasha Stevens. General Manager Lydia Housh and Blake Housh will provide updates on local news and events, while John Boden will cover local sports teams four times per day.

The station will also air a public affairs program on Saturday mornings and community calendar info throughout the week. The Lake remains the broadcast home for Kansas Jayhawk football and men’s basketball in the region.

Dierking Communications Operations Manager Derek Nester said, “We’re thrilled to introduce this new chapter for KZDY. We believe the energy and timeless appeal of classic rock will be a perfect fit for our community.”