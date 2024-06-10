Farm Bureau Reinforces Support For AM Radio In Vehicles

As lawmakers move to advance the AM for Every Vehicle Act in the US House of Representatives, the American Farm Bureau Federation is again voicing its support. AFBF Director of Government Affairs Emily Buckman discussed the bill’s importance to rural America in a June 6 interview.

Buckman said, “AM radio is important for rural America because farmers, ranchers, and rural residents rely on it as a source of weather, commodity, and national farm policy updates. Access to radio is critically important for America’s producers, especially in times of emergency.”

The agricultural industry has been a powerful supporter of the AM For Every Vehicle Act, with its spending power of over $576 billion and 4.5 million workers. Research from Katz Media Group using MRI-Simmons data highlights the media consumption patterns of these workers, showing eight out of ten tuning into over-the-air radio, outpacing streaming audio, podcasts, and satellite radio.

This continued support marks an extension of the Farm Bureau’s AM preservation efforts. During the organization’s annual convention in Salt Lake City, AFBF Vice President of Public Policy Sam Kiefer led the passage of a resolution adding AM radio support to the group’s 2024 policy direction.

Kiefer commented, “Farm Bureau is a big tent organization and if it’s important to rural communities, it’s important to us and we appreciate the opportunity to work with all who have a vested interest in rural America. This is just another example of that.”

She added, “If farmers and ranchers want to ensure AM radio remains available in their vehicles, I would encourage everyone to reach out to their lawmakers in the U.S. House and Senate to urge support for the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act.”

They are also encouraged to visit the Farm Bureau’s website to respond to an action alert and promote the continued availability of AM radio in vehicles, particularly for those in rural areas.